Lompoc Valley Medical Center orthopedic surgeon Dr. Richard Rooney will speak about "Demystifying Spine Surgery" during a free presentation from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21.
The Lompoc Hospital District Foundation lecture will be held at the medical center's Ocean's Seven Cafe, 1515 E. Ocean Ave.
Rooney, a fellowship-trained surgeon who practices at Lompoc Health-North H Center, will review spine conditions that may prompt patients to seek either nonsurgical or surgical care options. He also will discuss what patients may expect from surgery if that becomes a treatment option.
Rooney will answer questions about spine surgery, as well as general orthopedic concerns.