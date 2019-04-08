Lompoc Valley Medical Center is offering a community education series titled “Living Well with Diabetes.”
The program aims to educate attendees about achieving a target blood sugar level, eating healthy foods and being active. This month's remaining classes will take place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on the next two Mondays — April 8 and April 15. After a break, the program will repeat on May 6, May 13 and May 20, and then again on June 3, June 10 and June 17. All sessions will take place in the Ocean’s Seven Café at LVMC, 1515 E. Ocean Ave.
Physician referrals are not necessary to enroll in the series. There is a $15 fee per class. To sign up, call LVMC Registered Dietitian Mariafelix Gonzalez at 805-737-5788. Gonzalez, who earned a master’s degree in human nutrition, will lead the program.
For more information, visit lompocvmc.com/events.