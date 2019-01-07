The Lompoc Valley Medical Center board of directors will meet this week to further discuss implementing an interim CEO later this month.
A special meeting has been scheduled for noon Thursday, Jan. 10, in the hospital’s board room, 1515 E. Ocean Ave., according to an agenda that was posted Monday. The board, according to the agenda, will meet in closed session to “discuss and take action regarding the employment of an interim CEO.”
Although the discussion is set to take place in closed session — on the grounds that it is a personnel matter — members of the public will be able to offer comment to the board, up to three minutes per person, prior to the closed session.
Thursday’s meeting was scheduled following a Dec. 31 board action to extend the contract of longtime LVMC CEO Jim Raggio through Jan. 18. Last October, the board approved the hire of Stephen Popkin as LVMC’s next CEO, but Popkin’s exact start date has not yet been established. Popkin, according to a copy of his employment contract that was obtained by Lee Central Coast News, has until Feb. 28 to report.
At that same Dec. 31 meeting, the board shot down a recommendation from Raggio to promote Dr. Naishadh Buch, the hospital’s COO, as the interim CEO effective Jan. 19. Instead, the board decided to schedule a special meeting — ultimately settling on Jan. 10 — to further discuss how to proceed between Jan. 19 and whenever Popkin reports.
Popkin had initially been expected to take over his role in Lompoc in early January, but that timeline was pushed back, reportedly due to Popkin’s involvement in the ongoing sale of the Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center, for which he is currently CEO. That facility is in the process of being acquired by AHMC Healthcare Inc.
Raggio, who has been LVMC's CEO since 1998, initially announced his intention to retire in January 2018.