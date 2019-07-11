The Lompoc Valley Iris Society will hold its annual Iris Rhizome Sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 27, in the parking lot at CoastHills Credit Union, 1320 North H St.

The sale will include high-quality iris of recent introduction, grown in Iris Society members' gardens, according to the organization. In addition to the traditional rhizomes, the sale will also include iris plants (growing in one- and two-gallon cans), all with photos.

For more information, contact Iris Society President Ben Schleuning at 805-340-5597.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Online Producer

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and the Santa Ynez Valley News. He is a graduate of California State University Sacramento and moved to the Central Coast, to begin working with LCCN 4 years ago.