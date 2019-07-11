The Lompoc Valley Iris Society will hold its annual Iris Rhizome Sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 27, in the parking lot at CoastHills Credit Union, 1320 North H St.
The sale will include high-quality iris of recent introduction, grown in Iris Society members' gardens, according to the organization. In addition to the traditional rhizomes, the sale will also include iris plants (growing in one- and two-gallon cans), all with photos.
For more information, contact Iris Society President Ben Schleuning at 805-340-5597.