The Lompoc Valley Distance Club is inviting local runners and walkers to participate in the Ray Gil and Alan Hunt Mission Memorial 5K/10K Run/Walk, scheduled for Sunday, May 5, at La Purisima Mission.
On-site registration will be held from 8 to 9 a.m. in the Tule Village area northwest of the mission’s visitors center. The races are slated to begin at 9 a.m. The entry fee for adults is $10 for the 5K and $15 for the 10K, while fees for children 17 and younger are $5 for the 5K and $10 for the 10K. Lompoc Valley Distance Club members will receive a $2 discount.
Awards will be given to overall winners and to male and female first- and second-place winners for both distance events in eight age groups. The after-race refreshments will include the traditional Mothers Cookies started by the late Alan Hunt, plus fruit and water.
For more information, contact Larry Huyck at lompocvalleydistanceclub@gmail.com or at 805-291-7701.