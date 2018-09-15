The Lompoc Valley Distance Club will hold its Mission Trail 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, Sept. 22, at La Purisima Mission State Historic Park.
The event replaces the former Valley of Flowers Half Marathon & 5K. Like its predecessor, it will support the Nancy Perry Memorial Scholarships for graduating seniors from Lompoc and Cabrillo high schools.
The Mission Trail 5K will start at 9 a.m. Registration will open on race day at 8 a.m. in front of the Visitor’s Center at the mission. The entry fee is $30, which does not include entry into the mission’s park.
The race will offer a chance for participants to see a different side of La Purisima Mission State Historic Park, according to event organizers. Competitors will navigate a course on the original El Camino Real, which runs past the mission’s corrals, shops and quarters buildings. The trail, which will include dirt, road, asphalt, sand and a sandy hill, will also pass the Mountain Men encampment.
Because of the nature of the course, there will be no aid stations, according to the Lompoc Valley Distance Club. Participants are encouraged to bring their own water.
Each finisher will receive a medallion, and there will be unique male and female overall finisher’s awards, as well as two-deep awards in eight different age groups, according to organizers.