The Lompoc Valley Cannabis Association is set to host its first “CannaBrew,” a cannabis industry social mixer.
The event aims to provide a networking platform for established and up-and-coming cannabis companies, industry professionals, ancillary service providers and supporters from Lompoc and Santa Barbara County with influence across the Central Coast. It is scheduled for 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, at Lompoc’s Hangar 7, 107 W. Ocean Ave.
A limit of 70 tickets will be sold for the event. Tickets are $20 per person, and can be purchased at bit.ly/cannabrew.
“With the Lompoc and Santa Barbara County cannabis industry rapidly expanding, ‘CannaBrew’ gives companies, and new faces in this unique space, the opportunity to network in a fun and engaging way as a means to provide support, connectivity, create personal and business relationships, engage in local interaction and provide an additional platform to address issues impacting the local cannabis industry,” read a portion of a statement from the Lompoc Valley Cannabis Association announcing the event.
In addition to serving as a social gathering, the Lompoc Valley Cannabis Association also plans to use the event to announce new developments within the organization, as a membership drive, and to initiate elections for the organization’s board of directors.
For more information on the Lompoc Valley Cannabis Association, visit https://lvca.wildapricot.org/.