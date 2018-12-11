Four Lompoc High wrestlers – including two ranked in the state – came away with high finishes at the Saturday Rumble at the Rock held at Morro Bay High.
Gracen Hayes, son of LHS assistant coach Fred Hayes, took first in the 132-pound class in the all-day invitational. Hayes is also the younger brother to Pacific Life College wrestling commit Connor Hayes. He wasn’t the only first place finisher.
Senior Dechlan Sparrow – who entered the tournament rated No. 30 in California for the 182-pound class – stood proudly on top of the first place podium after winning the 195-pound division.
Heavyweight wrestler Jacob Nunez settled for second place in the event – wrestling at 285-pounds. Nunez is also entering this season as a preseason All-State honorable mention for the heavyweight division by the website The California Wrestler.
Blake Rehder was the last Brave to complete a high mark – taking fifth overall in the 126-pound class.
Lompoc High returns to Bryan Ayer Court to grapple with new league opponent San Marcos on Wednesday night at 6 p.m., beginning first with the girls contest at 6 p.m.
Cabrillo girl wrestlers impress on the Hueneme mat
The fast-growing Cabrillo girls wrestling team went down to Hueneme High this past Saturday for an all-girls tournament – and came back with three marks in the top two.
Miiya Adames won the 131-pound division for CHS. Additionally, she took home the light weight MVP of the tournament. She was one of the athlete honorees for Cabrillo at Monday’s Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table luncheon.
Cabrillo produced two second place finishers down in the Oxnard region high school: Lydia Monedero and Erica Huntley.
Huntley claimed second in the 106-pound class. Monedero also claimed second through the 150-pound division.
Cabrillo returns to the CHS gym to take on Dos Pueblos in a Channel League contest set for 6 p.m.
Lompoc’s Portis one game away from raising national title trophy
Lompoc High football could have a college football national champion after Dec. 15.
Derrick Portis, a class of 2015 LHS graduate who was a perennial 1,000-yard runner on the Braves’ varsity team, carried the ball three times for 28 yards and a touchdown in Ferris State’s 42-25 victory over Minnesota State this past Saturday – which advanced Ferris State to the NCAA Division II National Championship game.
The Bulldogs, who are currently 15-0 overall, will now take the trip to McKinney, Texas, where they’ll take on Valdosta State for the national title this Saturday.
During his time with the Braves, Portis ran for 1,532 yards and scored 21 touchdowns as a junior then followed that up with 1,054 yards and 14 scores for his senior year according to Max Preps.
Portis is now in his senior season with the Bulldogs. He’s third on the team in rushing according to the school’s website with 501 rushing yards and averages 6.1 yards per carry.
The game is also Ferris State’s first appearance in the national championship contest in 111 years.