The Tri-County Wrestling Association – comprising of wrestlers from the three 805 regional counties – placed inside the top five as a team at the USA Association duals in Fresno during the weekend of May 18.
Per Cabrillo High wrestling coach Mike Wallace, who is involved with the club program, the team placed fourth overall in the freestyle competition and fifth in the Greco-Roman realm at Selland Arena in downtown Fresno.
Wallace helps oversee the school boy team through Tri-County Wrestling which features junior high athletes from Morro Bay, Arroyo Grande, the Santa Maria Valley, Lompoc Valley and Santa Ynez. The Fresno event had no individual placings, Wallace said.
For the high school division of the club team, Santa Ynez’s Richie Castro-Sandoval is part of that group. Castro-Sandoval was last seen competing for a CIF State championship at Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield. He helped guide the top five marking on the male side.
The club team also features an all-girls squad that comprises of female athletes hailing from the aforementioned valleys. One of them is Cabrillo’s Miiya Adames, who Wallace said turned in a dominant performance in Fresno and was one of the top girls at the national event.
Seventh grader Caleb Farrar of Paso Robles earned Most Valuable Player honors at the tournament – going 6-2 overall in the 97-pound division. Brayden Kuskie of Ventura County Wrestling Association (part of the Tri-County team) went unscathed at 7-0. Kuskie hails from Camarillo.
Lompoc Valley wrestlers who compete on the All-805 club team are Adames, Chloe Gabriana, Ryley Daltorio, Kameron Wallace, Trent Bauldry and Gary Smith.
Hancock summer baseball camp set for June
The Hancock College baseball program will be hosting youth clinics throughout the 2019-20 school year for players aged 6-13.
The 2019 summer baseball camps will take place Monday, June 10, through Thursday, June, 13; Monday, June 17 through Thursday, June 20; and Monday, June 24, to June 27.
The sessions will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with drink and lunch breaks.
They will be held at John Osborne Field on Hancock's Santa Maria campus.
The camp costs $125 per child and $75 for additional children.
Checks can be written to "Allan Hancock College Baseball" and can be turned in the morning of the first day of camp. Parents are encouraged to pack snacks and/or lunch and water for their children each day.
The campers will learn about swing fundamentals and consistency, bunting, proper fielding techniques, throwing fundamentals, pitching mechanics, arm care and injury prevention and confidence and the mental aspects of pitching.
Registration can also be completed at online at http://athletics.hancockcollege.edu/camps/Summer_Baseball_Camps_2019.
Hancock girls basketball summer camp
Hancock is hosting its seventh annual summer girls basketball camp in June.
The camp is schedule to run from Monday, June 17 through Thursday, June 20. The sessions start at 10 a.m. and wrap up at 12:30 p.m. The camp is open to girls ages 6-15.
The clinic will be run by the Hancock women's coaching staff and players.
The four-day camp will focus on ball-handling, offense, shooting, team attitude, footwork, defense and discipline. The cost is $75. Register online at athletics.hancockcollege.edu under youth camps or detach and mail a completed registration form. Make checks payable to AHC Women's Basketball. Forms can be sent to Allan Hancock College Girls Basketball Camp at 800 S. College Dr., Santa Maria, CA 93454, care of Cary Nerelli.
For more information, contact Hancock women's head coach Cary Nerelli at (805) 922-6966 ext. 3941 or cary.nerelli@hancockcollege.edu.