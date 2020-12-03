Lompoc Unified School District opens enrollment period

Lompoc Unified School District's open enrollment period runs from Dec. 1 through Jan. 15. Students who wish to attend a school other than their neighborhood school during the 2021-22 school year must have a parent or guardian apply for a transfer during the open enrollment period.
An application must be completed even if the child already has siblings attending a school other than their neighborhood school. Although every effort is made to keep families together, siblings are not guaranteed approval.
Transportation will not be provided for students who attend school on an approved intradistrict transfer attendance application.
Students already enrolled with a transfer need not reapply to remain at their present school. However, matriculation from elementary to middle school or from middle to high school will require the submission of a new transfer application.
The intradistrict transfer attendance application is available at www.lusd.org or at the LUSD District Office at 1301 North A St.
Applications must be submitted by email, fax, or dropped off at the District Office no later than Jan. 15, to be included in the lottery.
Additional questions can be directed to Central Attendance at 805-742-3244.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
In this Series
What you need to know for Friday, December 4
-
Updated
New stay-at-home order means more closures for Santa Barbara County businesses
-
Updated
What's in California's new regional stay-at-home order?
-
Updated
California governor: Most of state nears stay-home order
- 16 updates
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!