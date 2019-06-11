Lompoc Unified School District will offer free meals to Lompoc-area children at seven sites throughout the city this summer.
The meals will be offered weekdays at four LUSD campuses and three other locations, beginning June 17 and lasting at most sites through Aug. 2.
Any child younger than 18 years old may visit one of the sites and eat for free. There is no paperwork, no application and no identification required, according to LUSD.
The sites where children can get the free meals (and the times and days at which those meals will be served) are:
- Boys and Girls Club, 1025 W. Ocean Ave. (lunch from 12:30 to 1 p.m.; snack from 3 to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday);
- Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave. (lunch from 12:30 to 1 p.m.; snack from 3 to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday);
- Lompoc Public Library, 501 E. North Ave. (lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday; snack from 3:30 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday);
- El Camino Community Center, 320 North J St. (breakfast from 8:45 to 9:15 a.m.; lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday);
- Fillmore Elementary School, 1211 E. Pine Ave. (breakfast from 8 to 8:30 a.m.; lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday);
- La Cañada Elementary School, 620 W. North Ave. (breakfast from 7:45 to 8:45 a.m.; lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday); and
- Lompoc Valley Middle School, 234 South N St. (breakfast from 8 to 8:30 a.m.; lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon; Monday through Thursday).
The Fillmore Elementary and Lompoc Valley Middle School campuses will end the program July 18, while the rest of the locations will continue serving meals through Aug. 2. Meals must be eaten on site.
For more information, visit lusd.org.
