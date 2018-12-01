Children and families from throughout the Lompoc Valley and beyond were able to get an up-close view of several different types of aircraft on Saturday during a festive event that also served as a benefit for the local Toys for Tots campaign.
Barnstormers Aero Services Inc. teamed with the U.S. Marine Corps for the fifth straight year to host the Toys for Tots Fly-In at the Lompoc Airport. Toys were collected for the Toys for Tots drive, and attendees were also able to browse the various airplanes and enjoy an outdoor lunch.
The Lompoc Toys for Tots drive, which is part of a national program of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, provides toys and other gifts each holiday season to local children and families in need.
Collection bins for people to drop off toys are set up at several Lompoc-area businesses and offices.
Among the other sponsors for Saturday's fly-in were the Lompoc Police and Fire departments, the Mad Bomberz Car Club and Banditos BBQ.
In another benefit for the Lompoc Toys for Tots drive, American Legion Post 211 will hold a group motorcycle ride on Sunday, Dec. 9.
The American Legion group is taking over the run that had previously been sponsored by the now-closed Whistle Stop bar. Anyone who wishes to participate in the ride is asked to meet at Post 211, 634 North H St., between 8 and 9:45 a.m. Dec. 9 for registration. Kickstands are slated to go up at 10 a.m.
The entry fee for the motorcycle ride is $10 for riders and $5 for second riders, as well as at least one new, unwrapped toy per bike. All proceeds will benefit the Lompoc Toys for Tots drive, according to organizers.