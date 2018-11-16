The city of Lompoc is inviting the community to an informational workshop, which is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, in the City Council Chambers at Lompoc City Hall, 100 Civic Center Plaza.
The workshop, titled “Breaking Down the Budget: An Overview of Lompoc’s 2019-2021 Finances,” will include a presentation led by City Manager Jim Throop on the current state of the city’s budget, followed by an opportunity for questions from Lompoc City Council members and the public.
Light refreshments will be made available at 8:30 a.m., while the presentation is slated to begin at 9 a.m.
The purpose of the workshop, according to a city spokeswoman, is to provide the community with clear, straightforward information, accept feedback and ideas, and address any questions and concerns as the city prepares its 2019-2021 budget.
The workshop will be broadcast live on TAP TV, the city's public access station, as well as on KPEG 100.9 FM radio. A live feed will be available at cityoflompoc.com, and video of the meeting will be posted afterward on the city’s YouTube channel, according to the city.