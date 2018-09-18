The city of Lompoc could be moving toward having its emergency dispatch services handled by Santa Barbara County or the city of Santa Maria.
The Lompoc City Council on Tuesday night unanimously approved a request from the city’s public safety leaders to seek proposals from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office and the Santa Maria Police Department to provide dispatch services for Lompoc. The request was based in large part on a lack of staffing in Lompoc, which currently manages its own dispatch center, as well as a desire to improve efficiency, be more cost-effective and bring a higher level of inter-agency coordination, according to a report prepared by Lompoc city staff.
That same staff report noted that the Lompoc dispatch center had reached a “critical state.”
“We’ve been constantly hiring dispatch and we’re extremely short,” Lompoc Police Chief Pat Walsh told the council on Tuesday night. “We’ve got two officers and a jailer working in our dispatch center and we’re one injury, or someone getting hired somewhere else, away from having to do this as an emergency. So I think it makes sense to look at our options.”
Lompoc Police Capt. Joe Mariani, who manages the dispatch center, expounded on some of the issues currently facing the department.
Mariani said that the city traditionally has had eight full-time employees in the dispatch center, but should actually have more than that, given the city's size. Currently, he said, there are three full-time dispatchers, and, in addition to the officer and jailer who fill in, the city has dispatch backups who aren’t always available because they work other full-time jobs.
He noted that the staffing shortage has caused the current dispatchers to work well beyond their scheduled hours.
“They have done a remarkable job, but they are very, very weary,” Mariani said.
The city’s staff report noted that Santa Maria has the most modern dispatch center in the county — it was referred to by Walsh as the “Cadillac” of dispatch centers and possibly the most sophisticated on the West Coast — which is why Lompoc public safety leaders chose to explore having it handle services in Lompoc.
The city of Lompoc allotted $2.06 million for dispatch operations in its 2017-19 fiscal budget, according to the city’s staff report. That same report notes that preliminary cost estimates received from the Sheriff’s Office include $953,757 for the first year and $988,220 for the second and third years.
City staff reported that no cost estimates had been received from the city of Santa Maria.
The move could signal the first step toward regionalization of dispatch services, a trend that Lompoc public safety officials said was gaining in popularity around the country and state.
In other action Tuesday, the council voted unanimously to repeal a section of its municipal code that limited sidewalk and street vendors, such as food carts and trucks, to 10 minutes at a location. The move was made at the recommendation of the city’s legal counsel, which reported that previous court rulings indicated the time limit was legally unenforceable.
The city is currently working on updates to its zoning code and the matter could be addressed more specifically as part of that process, Assistant City Attorney Jeff Malawy told the council.
Vendors will still need permits from the city to operate.
The next regular meeting of the Lompoc City Council is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2.