Lompoc wasn't at full strength against Orcutt Academy on Monday, but the Braves showed flashes of their potential.
In that win over the Spartans, they were down early, but scored a come-from-behind win.
And the Braves did it without some of their top players. Lompoc coach Marco Vargas said most of his top guys will return to the team after they finish up their club seasons. Vargas was without top players like Aldo Anguiano, Ruben Melero and Alexander Gonzalez.
"They're still playing with their club teams. They usually play a college showcase before Thanksgiving and if they play with us at the high school they can't play in the showcase," Vargas said. "Anguiano and Melero are probably our two best defenders. Alexander is one of our right wingers and forwards. We're still waiting on them to come back."
Vargas said the Braves will rely on their defense mostly in 2019-20, especially in Channel League play.
"Our offense definitely won't struggle, but we will try and grind games out defensively," he said.
The Lompoc coaching staff consists of Vargas and assistants James Baca, Luis Hilario and Robert Miranda.
Lompoc has a tough week without their top players. After Monday's game against Orcutt Academy, the Braves played at St. Joseph on Tuesday and will play at Santa Maria Thursday night.
The Braves went 2-8 in Channel League games last year and 6-14-1 overall. It was the first season the Braves moved from the Los Padres League to the Channel League, where they faced the Santa Barbara-area schools.
In 2017-18, Lompoc had one of its better seasons in recent years. The Braves went 12-1-1 in the final year in the LPL and 15-6-4 overall. Lompoc is in Division 4 for the CIF Southern Section playoffs this year.
There are 13 seniors listed on the Braves' roster, including Botello, who scored and assisted against the Spartans on Monday.
Alfredo Botello set up Lompoc's first goal. He scored the Braves' final, and decisive, one.
"I want to come into this season strong and I want to show out because it is my last season unless I play in college," Botello said after he scored the game-winner Monday. "I just want to do what's best for the team this year and show what I can do."
Botello said the early-season schedule will be a grind as Lompoc waits to get its full arsenal of players back to the team after Thanksgiving. But when Lompoc is at full strength the Braves should be competitive with anyone they play, including the top Channel League teams, Botello said.
"We are a little low on numbers but later on as the season moves along we'll become stronger," Botello said. "We'll show those teams what we have. I really think Erick Jimenez, a freshman, he's going to be really good. I think him and our wingers are doing really good. Once we get everyone back we are going to do fine."
Lompoc used two goalies against Orcutt Academy on Monday. Sophomore Gio Cortez played the second half and made a game-changing save in extra time.
"It was huge for him to come up and get us a save in a moment like that," Vargas said of Cortez's play. "That was big in the final minute and a big confidence booster for him there."
Lompoc continues play next week with a match at Mission Prep on Nov. 26. at 4 p.m. The Braves then take some time off before playing at Pioneer Valley at 5 p.m. on Dec. 3. They then play at Arroyo Grande on Dec. 5 at 6 p.m.
All the team's home matches will be played away from Huyck Stadium as the field and truck will undergo a major renovation starting next week.