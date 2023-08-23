Community input sought on Local Roads Safety Plan
The City of Lompoc is seeking community input to develop a Local Roads Safety Plan (LRSP), which is designed to help guide the city in the selection and implementation of safety improvements that open up eligibility for funding in future grant applications.
Community members are invited to provide input via a short Local Roads Safety Plan (LRSP) survey through Wednesday, Oct. 11. Other input sought is information on unsafe driving, walking or biking locations via an interactive map.
The comprehensive LRSP document creates framework to systematically identify and analyze local safety problems and recommend engineering safety improvements for future funding in the following areas:
– Zero fatal and severe injury collisions citywide by 2030;
– Improved safety around schools through a connected multimodal system, enhanced crossings, education, and enforcement.
– Reduced speeding collisions through engineering, enforcement, education, and emerging technologies strategies.
– Reduced pedestrian and bicycle collisions through enhanced crossings, multimodal accommodations, and lighting.
– Improved community health and vitality with a safe and sustainable multimodal roadway system for all users.
The City is asking community members to explore the LRSP project web page and complete the survey where other locations needing safety improvements can be added to the Social Pinpoint Interactive Map.
The LRSP site and survey is online at https://ghd.mysocialpinpoint.com/lompoc
Hard-copy surveys are also available as an alternative to the online survey at Lompoc City Hall, the Lompoc Public Library, the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center, and Anderson Recreation Center.
For additional information about the project or survey, contact Lompoc city staff at 805-875-8261.
City recognized for excellence in financial reporting
The City of Lompoc for a sixth year has received a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA), an award considered the agency's highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting.
“Earning the GFOA Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting is an outstanding achievement that showcases our Lompoc finance team’s dedication to careful, quality work," said City Manager Dean Albro. "I’m proud of our finance team, and the city is fortunate to have the caliber of management services employees we do."
The city received the same recognition in the years 2017 through 2022, and according to GFOA, represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management team.
The 2023 recognition was for the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR) for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022.
The award is decided by an impartial panel which requires a government meeting high standards outlined by the program, including demonstrating a constructive "spirit of full disclosure" to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the ACFR, according to GFOA guidlines.
Art association hosting fall art show competition
The Lompoc Valley Art Association annual fall art show competition will take place at the Cypress Gallery during the month of October.
The competition is open to all Santa Barbara County artists, 18 years or older, with a variety of mediums accepted.
The community will act as judges, with gallery visitors voting for their favorite pieces in October.
Submissions will be accepted at the gallery on Monday, Sept. 25. Works must be appropriately mounted for display purposes.
The juried show will award cash prizes to first, second and third place winners.
Winners will be announced at the show awards ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 29.
Competition entry forms can be picked up alongside the show prospectus at the Cypress Gallery, or those interested can request it be sent via the gallery's Facebook page.
The Cypress Gallery is open Thursday through Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and is located at 119 E. Cypress Ave.