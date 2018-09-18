Several community members participated in the first of a series of campus tours that Lompoc Unified School District officials kicked off Saturday in an effort to show the facility needs that district leaders plan to address if Measure E succeeds on the Nov. 6 ballot.
Fifteen people joined the first tour and got up-close views of Fillmore Elementary School and Lompoc and Cabrillo high schools during the first-of-its-kind event. Participants had the option of riding to each school site on a bus or taking their own vehicle.
The tours highlighted some of the problem areas that district leaders have said they plan to tackle if Measure E, a $79 million schools improvement bond, is approved by at least 55 percent of Lompoc voters. District administrators have said that if the bond passes, LUSD could be eligible for up to $120 million total when state matching funds are taken into account.
The district has scheduled at least six more campus tour events. They will be held each Saturday from Sept. 22 through Oct. 27.
Anyone who wishes to be a part of those tours is asked to meet in the parking lot at La Honda STEAM Academy, 1213 North A St., before 10 a.m. Buses will leave from La Honda at 10 a.m., and are scheduled to return around noon. The buses will be available for adults only, but members of the public can also drive their own vehicles and follow the bus to the school sites.
Additionally, district officials have scheduled a pair of Measure E information sessions, at which attendees will be able to get more information and ask questions about the bond directly to district leaders.
Those one-hour events are scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19, at Clarence Ruth Elementary School, and 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26, at Manzanita Public Charter School.
District leaders also reported that they will have applications available beginning next week for community members who wish to be a part of the bond measure’s oversight committee. Those applications will reportedly be available online at lusd.org and at the LUSD Education Center, 1301 North A St.
If successful, the funds brought in by Measure E would be repaid through Lompoc property taxes at a rate of about 6 cents per $100 of assessed value.