Lompoc Unified School District has partnered with the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition for a free "Confident City Cycling" course that aims to better prepare bicyclists for riding on city streets.
The workshop, which is open to participants ages 16 and older, will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at El Camino Community Center, 320 North J St. The class is limited to the first 12 participants who pre-register at http://www.sbbike.org/confident_lompoc_2019.
The course, also known as Traffic Skills 101 by the League of American Cyclists, is geared toward riders who are looking for instruction to build skills and confidence while learning more about traffic laws in California, crash avoidance, lane positioning, and basic bicycle maintenance.
“Participants will understand their rights and responsibilities as a driver operating a bicycle safely and legally on public roadways,” read a portion of a statement from LUSD. “Most importantly, they will develop the ability to identify unsafe traffic situations and make decisions that can prevent crashes and collisions.”
A bicycle in good working condition and a helmet are required for the on-bike skills session on a parking lot and a group ride on the streets, according to organizers. New low-cost helmets will be available for purchase.
For more details and/or to access the waiver that is required to participate, visit http://www.sbbike.org/confident_lompoc_2019.