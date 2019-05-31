Four Lompoc-area high school seniors were recently selected to be recipients of a scholarship award that was expanded this year by a Lompoc Unified School District board member in memory of his late son.
Katie Hunt and Danan Pacheco, both from Cabrillo High School, and Isaiah Sanchez and Logan Blanco, both from Lompoc High School, were chosen as winners of the Carlovsky Participation Scholarship. The award was created by Jeff Carlovsky, a former Cabrillo High principal and current LUSD board member, as a way to honor his son, Gregory Scott Carlovsky, who died unexpectedly last year at the age of 49.
The scholarships were for $500 each. They aim to honor a male and female graduating senior from both of LUSD’s traditional high schools who show four years of participation and high achievement in the areas of academics, activities, athletics and arts.
“My son was very passionate and he was such a kid at heart and this was something we wanted to do,” Jeff Carlovsky said of the scholarship program.
The late Gregory Carlovsky, according to his dad, was a standout student-athlete in high school and college before excelling in the business world.
Jeff Carlovsky said he had provided the scholarships to graduating seniors at Cabrillo High over the past three years but decided this year to expand it to Lompoc High.
Lompoc High Principal Paul Bommersbach said he was appreciative of the support.
“It is a pleasure to recognize well-rounded students who show leadership and diligence in the classroom and out on the fields,” Bommersbach said. “It is great having so many families and businesses support our students. The Carlovsky family epitomizes the spirit of giving and leading. We are very appreciative of their generosity.”
LUSD Superintendent Trevor McDonald said Jeff Carlovsky “epitomizes what leaders and true professionals should strive to emulate,” and those praises were echoed by Cabrillo High Principal Isidro Carrasco.
“We are honored to be able to recognize our outstanding student-athletes with this scholarship,” Carrasco said. “Conq blood runs deep, and with Jeff’s history this scholarship is all the more meaningful to our entire campus.”