The city of Lompoc has contracted with West Coast Arborists to trim the Italian stone pines on South H Street, and portions of the street are scheduled to be closed to traffic while the work is completed.
The tree trimming will begin on Monday, Sept. 24, according to Sam Scroggin, the city’s public information officer. She noted that the maintenance is being done “to prolong the good health and stability of the trees, and (to) preserve the appearance of the grove.”
The work is expected to last for several weeks, according to the city. In addition to traffic being blocked on the roadway, parking will also not be permitted in the areas where work will be taking place.
Residents have been notified of the upcoming maintenance, and that the trees will drip sap for several days after being trimmed, the city reported.
For more information about the planned trimming, contact the city’s Urban Forestry Division at 805-875-8034.