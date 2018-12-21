An east Lompoc green-space was once again turned white — into a winter wonderland — this weekend, and several local children and families took advantage of the rare opportunity.
For the third year in a row, Lompoc Councilman Jim Mosby hosted a multiday "Snow Day" event on a set of fields he owns near the River Park entrance. At the free three-day celebration, which kicked off Friday and will wrap up Sunday, attendees were able to ride down a large snow slide, make snowballs, snowmen, snow angels and play other games that are typically only available for people in other regions.
Santa Claus also visited with attendees on Friday, which was the first day of winter.
The festivities will continue from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. Along with games, there will also be opportunities for children and adults to enjoy snacks that include popcorn, snow cones, cocoa and coffee.
The event included more than 35 tons of snow that was generated by a company that manufactures ice. Several community sponsors, including residents and businesses, helped make the event possible, according to Mosby.