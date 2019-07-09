Lompoc's Recreation Division's "Movies in the Park" will return this Saturday, July 13, with a presentation of "Bumblebee."
The movie will begin at dusk at Ryon Park and is free to the public. Bring your blanket and enjoy a special evening in the park with family and friends.
There is no alcohol, pets or smoking allowed at the event. For more information go to the Lompoc Recreation Division website.
On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld), on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary, yellow VW bug. - Paramount Pictures