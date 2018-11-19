A concert of sacred Christmas music is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, at La Purisima Concepcion Catholic Church, 324 South I St.
The concert, which will be free to attend and open to the community, will feature singers Sarah Raines (soprano) and Chad Ruyle (tenor), as well as violinist Diane Siminski and pianist Yun Murphy.
Raines, a graduate of New York University in classical voice, sings professionally along the Central Coast. She has performed with Opera San Luis Obispo and the SLO Repertory Theatre and is in her third season with Opera Santa Barbara. She is also a producer for Lompoc Youth Theater.
Ruyle received his Bachelor of Music degree in Vocal Performance from California State University, Fullerton, and a Masters in Music degree in Vocal Arts from California State University, Northridge. He has performed many operatic roles and performed with groups including Symphony of the Vines, SLO Master Chorale, and as a soloist with Bach in the Missions. He is currently a vocal instructor at Cuesta College and Hancock College.
Also performing in the concert will be the La Purisima Rejoice Choir and the Manzanita Public Charter School Honor Choir, among others, and there will be an audience sing-along.
For more information, contact Teresa Gallanders at 310-819-7365.