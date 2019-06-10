Students from the Classical School of Ballet in Lompoc, will present their “Dancefest 2019” with a pair of performances this weekend.
The shows, directed by Angela Mill, will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, June 14, and at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at the Lompoc Civic Auditorium, 217 South L Street. Tickets are $15 for people ages 12 and older, and $10 for children younger than 12.
The dancers, ranging from young children to teenagers to adults, will perform a variety of dances, including ballet, tap, Irish, lyrical and jazz. Each show will last about 90 minutes and will be broken into four acts.
The first act will be “Temps De Fleur,” choreographed by Sue Dalton with music by Alexander Glouzanov. Act Two will be a “Disney Medley” meant to delight children of all ages. Act Three is titled “A Little Bit of This and A Little Bit of That,” and will feature advanced dancers dancing solos and group dances. The fourth and final act will be “Love is All You Need,” and will include jazz and tap dances set to music from the Beatles.
This is the school’s 52nd year in Lompoc.
For more information, or to order tickets, call 805-736-4646.