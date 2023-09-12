Lompoc Rotary food drive to support food pantry
The Lompoc Rotary Club is hosting a food drive and collecting canned and dry goods through Saturday, Sept. 16 to benefit the Lompoc Food Pantry.
Collection boxes are located at Inklings Printing Co., at 403 North G. Street (open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.); and at South Side Coffee Co., 105 South H St., which is open daily from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Food items being accepted include: canned vegetables with no added sodium; canned fruits in juice, unsweetened applesauce, 100% fruit juice, dried fruit such as raisins or craisins; canned meats and fish such as chicken, ham, beef, tuna, and salmon; peanuts and peanut butter; whole grain, low-sugar cereals such as plain instant oatmeal, whole grain O's and bran flakes; whole grain or enriched pasta and instant rice — either brown or enriched; whole grain crackers (reduced-sodium) and popcorn; spaghetti sauce, salsa and canned beans, including baked beans; reduced-sodium broth and soups; salad dressings and spreads, and condiments such as ketchup and mustard that are low-fat and no added sugars. Baby food is also a welcome donation.
At the conclusion of the food drive, a special event will be held Saturday, Sept. 16 outside of Grocery Outlet, at 316 E. Ocean Ave., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information about the food drive, contact Lompoc Rotary President Ruth Shepard at rotary_ruthn@yahoo.com, or visit www.LompocRotary.com.
Performance report issued for community grant funds
The City of Lompoc has prepared a draft copy of the 2022-23 Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER) on activities funded with federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds between July 1, 2022 and June 30.
This report is available for public review through Sept. 15 at cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/economic-community-development/community-development-division#cdbg
The CAPER details those achievements community development goals made by the city using CDBG funds previously outlined and approved in the Consolidated Plan documents.
Members of the public interested in providing feedback can submit written comments to: CDBG Program, City of Lompoc, 100 Civic Center Plaza, Lompoc, CA 93436; Attention: Chanel Ovalle, Community Development Program Manager.
Questions can be submitted to Ovalle at c_ovalle@ci.lompoc.ca.us.
Housing Update hearing slated for Sept. 13
The Lompoc Planning Commission will give recommendations to the City Council on the adoption of the 2023-30 General Plan Housing Element Update during a regularly scheduled public hearing on Wednesday, Sept. 13.
The City presented an updated draft housing element to the State of California Department of Housing and Community Development for review on May 11, city officials reported, and now the City Planning Commission is due to review the resulting comments received from the Department of Housing on Aug. 9 as part of a 90-day review period.
The Planning Commission is expected to make recommendations to the Lompoc City Council based on this review.
The state requires that the Draft 2023-31 Housing Element Update must accommodate 2,248 new housing units within the City of Lompoc between the years of 2023 and 2031, while also including city policies and programs for the development, rehabilitation, and preservation of housing units, and properties being considered for a rezone to meet the required number of housing units.
The Draft 2030 General Plan Housing Element Update is available for public review at envisionlompoc.com
Comedian Brian Regan to perform in Solvang
Funnyman Brian Regan will take the Solvang Festival Theater stage at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, as the first-ever comedian to perform at the theater.
Tickets to the show are $69.50 per seat plus a $5 processing fee and can be purchased online at www.solvangtheaterfest.org. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Regan, who each year visits close to 100 cities across North America with his standup routine, is set to make a stop in Solvang.
Proceeds from the show will benefit the Solvang Theaterfest and Rotary Club of Solvang.
The comedian built his 30-plus-year career on the strength of his material, starting with "Brian Regan Live" in 1997 and routines broadcast on Comedy Central in 2007 and 2008.
More recently, in February 2021, Regan premiered his second Netflix standup special, "Brian Regan: On The Rocks," which was shot at Tuachan Center for the Arts in Utah. His first special, "Brian Regan: Nunchucks And Flamethrowers," premiered on Nov. 21, 2017, and is available on vinyl album.
He also returned for a third season as Mugsy in Peter Farrelly’s TV series "Loudermilk," which premiered on April 27, 2021, and currently streams on Amazon Prime.
Regan is a regular on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," and made 28 appearances as a regular guest on "The Late Show with David Letterman" during its three-decade run.
Regan is also a featured guest on two episodes of Jerry Seinfeld’s talk show series "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee." The episodes are streaming on Netflix.
In addition, he and Seinfeld have executive produced the four-episode original half-hour series "Stand Up And Away! With Brian Regan" that stars Regan. The Netflix series which combines sketch comedy and standup premiered on Christmas Eve 2018.
The Solvang Festival Theater is located at 420 Second St., Solvang.