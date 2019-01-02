Twenty-seven Lompoc residents ushered in 2019 with some exercise and competition on Tuesday morning by competing in the city's annual Resolution Run.
Participants in the event, which is held each year on or around New Year's Day, ran or walked around the River Bend Park multipurpose trail. The run was designed to offer a chance for community members, regardless of fitness level, to make good on resolutions to be more active.
The event included adults and children. Many participants wore event T-shirts, and awards were given out for the top finishers in each category.
Overall winners were David Rentschler, men's division, and Jessica McAninch, in the women's division.
The event is organized by the Lompoc Parks and Recreation Division.