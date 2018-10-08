Lompoc resident Sarah Raines will be a featured performer this weekend in Opera San Luis Obispo’s production of Mozart’s “The Magic Flute.”
The performances will take place at 2 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday at the Cohan Performing Arts Center at Cal Poly, 1 Grand Ave., San Luis Obispo. Ticket prices begin at $23 and can be purchased online at www.OperaSLO.org or by calling 805-756-4849. Lompoc residents can insert the word "Magicbells" when buying tickets online and receive a discount.
Raines is a graduate of New York University with a bachelor of music degree. She currently sings professionally throughout the Central Coast, and has been featured recently with the Canzona Women's Ensemble, the San Luis Obispo Master Chorale and the Lompoc Pops Orchestra.
A classically trained soprano, Raines also performs roles with Opera Santa Barbara and Opera San Luis Obispo. In music theater, she has been featured with the Great American Melodrama and the San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre. Some of her favorite roles include the title character in "Calamity Jane," Hope Harcourt in "Anything Goes," and Brooke Wyndham in "Legally Blonde."
In addition to performing, she is also a director and the current producer of the Lompoc Youth Theater.
Mozart’s “The Magic Flute” premiered in 1791 and its popularity and success has kept it on opera stages throughout the world since. The opera tells the story of Prince Tamino’s quest to rescue Pamina, the daughter of the Queen and of the Night, from the high priest, Sarastro. A powerful magic flute and bells help Prince Tamino and his friend Papageno the bird catcher survive the trials of fire and water while learning about brotherhood and justice.
For more information, visit www.OperaSLO.org or call 805-756-4849.