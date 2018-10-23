The Lompoc Valley Republican Women Federated recently presented a $2,000 donation to the Cabrillo High School music programs.
Members of the organization presented a check during Cabrillo’s annual Evening of the Arts event on Oct. 17.
Students from the Cabrillo High Madrigal Singers and theater program had performed at a fundraiser for the Lompoc Valley Republican Women Federated on Sept. 15.
Last year, the Lompoc Valley Republican Women Federated donated $2,000 each to the Cabrillo and Lompoc high school theater programs.