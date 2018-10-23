LVRWF Cabrillo donation

Members of the Lompoc Valley Republican Women Federated presented a check for $2,000 to the Cabrillo High School music programs on Oct. 17. Pictured, from left, are LVRWF members Jane Hedges, Jonnie Donars, Roseal Greenwood, Marion Martin, Ann Ruhge and Cabrillo High choir and theater director Jennifer Peterson.

 Contributed photo

The Lompoc Valley Republican Women Federated recently presented a $2,000 donation to the Cabrillo High School music programs.

Members of the organization presented a check during Cabrillo’s annual Evening of the Arts event on Oct. 17.

Students from the Cabrillo High Madrigal Singers and theater program had performed at a fundraiser for the Lompoc Valley Republican Women Federated on Sept. 15.

Last year, the Lompoc Valley Republican Women Federated donated $2,000 each to the Cabrillo and Lompoc high school theater programs.

