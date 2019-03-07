The Lompoc Relay for Life's "Love Will Find a Cure" team will hold a fashion show and luncheon fundraiser on Saturday, April 6, at the Lompoc Elks Lodge, 905 E. Ocean Avenue.
A social hour will begin at 11 a.m., with the luncheon set to start at noon. A variety of raffle items and door prizes will also be available. As always, local cancer survivors will be the models and will share their stories of their fight against cancer. This year the models will be wearing fashions from Deasee’s Boutique in Lompoc. Tickets are $40, with all proceeds going to the American Cancer Society.
For more information and/or tickets, contact Lu Knowles at 805-736-0049 or Diane Zemanovic at 805-737-0566. Reservations are requested by March 31.