The Lompoc Pride Alliance, which was formed this year to help make Lompoc a safer and more welcoming city for the LGBTQ+ community, has teamed with Blaze Pizza for a fundraiser scheduled for 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30.
During the fundraiser hours, Blaze Pizza, located at 1405 North H St., will donate 20% of the proceeds to the Lompoc Pride Alliance from purchases from customers who bring in or show the Lompoc Pride Alliance’s event flier while placing their order. The flier is available on the “Lompoc Pride Alliance” Facebook page and can also be obtained by emailing a request to lompocpridealliance@gmail.com.
The money raised will benefit efforts and programs of the Lompoc Pride Alliance, according to organizers.
The Lompoc Pride Alliance meets at 5:30 p.m. on the second Wednesday each month at the offices of the Lompoc Valley Democratic Club at 104 South H St. All are welcome to attend.