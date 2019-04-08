The Lompoc Pops Orchestra, a 45-piece semiprofessional orchestra composed of Central Coast musicians, will present its Spring Concert at 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 8, at First United Methodist Church, 925 North F St.
A wide variety of well-known, popular music will be featured, including several popular tango pieces, complete with ballroom dancers. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $5 for full-time students of all ages (student ID at the door will be required). Children 12 and younger will be admitted free.
For tickets, call 805-735-6463.