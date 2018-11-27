The Lompoc Pops Orchestra is set to celebrate the holidays with a concert of seasonal classics and Christmas cheer that is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2, at the First United Methodist Church of Lompoc, 925 North F St.
Attendees will be in for a delightful evening, according to event organizers, with the concert slated to feature such traditional favorites as "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," "Jingle Bells Forever," "The Christmas Song," "Panis Angelicus," and "Songs of Chanukah." Children may also be delighted to hear classics like "Frosty the Snowman" and "A Charlie Brown Christmas."
Tickets will be $20 for general admission and $5 for full-time students of all ages with ID shown at the door. Children 12 and younger will be admitted free.
This year's holiday concert will be dedicated to the late Alice McGonigal, who served as principal flute for the Lompoc Pops Orchestra, the Santa Maria Philharmonic and the San Luis Obispo Symphony. She was an extremely talented and well-trained musician who also played the piccolo, fife, Irish-folk flute and guitar in addition to some viola and cello, according to a Lompoc Pops spokesperson.
In addition, McGonigal sang, conducted and arranged music. She was a founding member of the Lompoc Pops Orchestra, having played with it since the Pops' inception.
“She left an indelible and positive impression on the artistic climate of the Central Coast and will, indeed, be sorely missed,” the Lompoc Pops spokesperson said in a statement.
To reserve a seat for Sunday’s show, call 805-735-6463. For more information on the Lompoc Pops, visit www.LompocPopsOrchestra.org.