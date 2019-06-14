The Lompoc Pops Orchestra is inviting the community to get out its beads, bangles and sandals as the 50-piece musical group will attempt to bring the 1970s to life with its next concert, which will carry a disco theme.
The show is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 24, at Lompoc's First United Methodist Church, 925 North F St.
It is scheduled to feature many disco favorites, as well as other popular music from 30 to 40 years ago.
Tickets are $20 for general admission and $5 for full-time students of all ages — student ID will be required at the door. Children 12 and younger will be admitted free.
Alongside a "Disco Hits Medley," the orchestra will also perform a "Salute to Cinema," "Smoke on the Water," "Caravan," familiar pieces from "Ragtime" and selections from the musical "Annie."
There will also be a special Sousa march, in addition to a patron request to perform "The Girl from Ipanema."
Additionally, the conductor added "By The Light of the Silvery Moon" as a special tribute to the late Doris Day.
The Lompoc Pops Orchestra is composed of both professional and semiprofessional musicians and has consistently attracted top musicians on the Central Coast.
Directed by Dr. Brian Asher Alhadeff, the Pops performs four concerts each season for the benefit of the Lompoc Valley and surrounding communities.
The Pops’ purpose, according to a spokesperson, has always been to emulate the Boston Pops in keeping alive the music that has been popular and beloved over the ages.
That encompasses a wide variety, including Broadway hits; television, radio and movie themes; patriotic compositions; jazz and big-band favorites; time-honored westerns; traditional seasonal selections; and light, short, familiar classics.
Tickets and "will call" reservations for the June 24 performance can be obtained by calling Valeria at 805-735-6463.
For more information on the Lompoc Pops, call Connie Barlow at 805-757-8521 or visit www.LompocPopsOrchestra.org.
