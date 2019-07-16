Lompoc Police Officer Eric Andreasen was recognized last month by the Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Southern California Region for being the department’s top arresting officer for impaired drivers this past year.
Andreasen was recognized during this year’s Law Enforcement and Prosecutor Recognition Luncheon on June 19 at the Spanish Hills Country Club in Camarillo. At the luncheon, several law enforcement officers in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties were acknowledged for their efforts to stop DUIs.
This year marked the 19th that Andreasen has been honored by MADD for his DUI enforcement efforts, according to the Lompoc Police Department. Andreasen, who has been with the Lompoc Police Department for 27 years, was accompanied at last month's luncheon by Lompoc Police Chief Joe Mariani.
MADD is a nonprofit organization in the U.S. and Canada that seeks to stop drunk driving, support those affected by drunk driving, prevent underage drinking, and strive for stricter impaired driving policy, whether that impairment is caused by alcohol or any other drug.