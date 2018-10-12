The Lompoc Police Foundation will hold its seventh annual COPtoberfest fundraiser from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center, 1120 W. Ocean Ave.
Tickets are $25 for beer- or wine-tasting, and $40 for beer- and wine-tasting. Tickets include unlimited tasting, lunch and a souvenir beer or wine glass. Attendees must be 21 or older. All profits from the event will benefit the Lompoc Police Foundation, which provides equipment and training for the Lompoc Police Department.
For more information, call 805-714-1140.