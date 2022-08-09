A 51-year-old Lompoc woman is in critical condition after a hit-and-run in the parking lot of the 99 Cent Store on Monday night.
The unidentified victim was walking in the parking lot of the center in the 1300 block of North H Street at about 7 p.m. when she was struck by a vehicle. According to Lompoc police officials, one witness said the car knocked the victim to the ground before driving over her.
The victim was airlifted by CalSTAR to Cottage Hospital with trauma to the legs and chest. As of Tuesday, she was listed in critical but stable condition.
During their investigation, police determined that Alice Mary Brown, 68, of Lompoc was allegedly driving the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run. They noted that Brown determined she was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol while driving the vehicle.
Brown was arrested for felony hit-and-run and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail.
Lompoc police officials are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call 805-736-2341.