The city of Lompoc Recreation and Parks divisions are seeking public input as they begin applying for Proposition 68 state grant funding to improve and develop projects at Pioneer Park and Johns-Manville Park, the city announced Friday.
Community members, local sports groups, and parks and recreation enthusiasts are invited to share input at a pair of upcoming community meetings. The first of the two meetings is scheduled for 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Pioneer Park, and the second is slated for 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Johns-Manville Park.
Proposition 68, passed in the June 2018 primary election, authorized the state of California to issue $4 billion in general obligation bonds for state and local parks, water infrastructure and flood protection projects, and environmental protection.
The city of Lompoc is exploring how to best apply to be awarded a portion of those funds for Pioneer and Johns-Manville parks, according to a city spokeswoman.
For more information, contact Lompoc Recreation Manager Mario Guerrero Jr. at 805-875-8095.