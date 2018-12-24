Lompoc city offices and most field operations will be closed for the holidays from Monday, Dec. 24, through Tuesday, Jan. 1, in a move that was proposed by city leaders as a way to cut costs while minimizing the impact on residents and city employees.
Essential operations including police, fire, treasury, water treatment and wastewater treatment will continue to function during the holiday closure. Lompoc City Hall will be closed, along with the Lompoc-area libraries and recreation facilities. On Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, there will be no solid waste collection and the Lompoc Landfill will be closed. The collection schedule will be delayed by one day directly following those holidays.
The city's treasury operations will continue during the closure to ensure utility bill payments are processed, according to city officials. Mailed utility bills will be processed as usual, and utility payments may still be placed in the yellow utility payment drop box in front of the Lompoc Police Department at 107 Civic Center Plaza.
Anyone with utility bill questions or who is interested in making an alternate payment arrangement is encouraged by the city to call 805-736-1261, press 2 and follow the instructions provided.