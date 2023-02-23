The Lompoc Recreation Division will host a lifeguard training course beginning Friday, March 3, that is available to those 15 years and older.
The deadline to register is Monday, Feb. 27.
A pre-course will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 3. The three-day training course will be held from 8:30 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 4, Sunday, March 5, and Sunday, March 12, at the Lompoc Aquatic Center, 207 W. College Ave.
The course will be offered in a blended-learning format, consisting of classroom activities, virtual learning and hands-on practice. Participants will learn about accident prevention, lifeguarding techniques, emergency systems, water-rescue skills, basic life support (CPR/AED) and first aid.
Upon course completion, participants will receive an American Red Cross certification in lifeguarding, CPR and first aid.
The fee to register is $200 and may be refunded to Lompoc residents who apply to the program and are hired within 30 days of successfully completing the course, according to recreation officials.
To register, contact the Lompoc Recreation Division at 805-875-8100, or go to https://apm.activecommunities.com/lompocrecreation. A valid email address is required at registration.