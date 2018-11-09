In keeping with changes being made across regional recycling markets, the city of Lompoc is no longer accepting plastic bags in commingled recycling bins, according to a city spokeswoman.
Plastic bags should now be disposed of in the regular trash bins, returned to the grocery store, or reused in other ways, said Samantha Scroggin, Lompoc’s public information officer.
“In addition, all film plastics should be disposed of in the regular trash instead of the commingled recycling bins,” she said. “Film plastics include cling wrap and plastic packaging materials.”
The change in policy was spurred by the fact that there is no longer a market for plastic bags or film plastics, and the recycling industry believes that this will continue for several years, Scroggin said.
Community members are encouraged by the city to consider purchasing reusable shopping bags or reusing clean plastic bags while shopping. The City of Lompoc Solid Waste Division recommends purchasing paper bags over plastics ones, as clean paper bags are accepted in commingled recycling bins.