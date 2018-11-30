The Lompoc Music Association will hold its annual music scholarship auditions on Feb. 2, 2019, at the Valley of the Flowers United Church of Christ, 3346 Constellation Road in Vandenberg Village.
Each year the organization awards monetary scholarships to serious students of music who are at least 14 years old but not yet 19 years old and who reside within the boundaries of the Lompoc Unified School District.
Application forms for students are available in the counselor and music department offices at Lompoc and Cabrillo high schools, as well as at the Lompoc School of Music, at 601 E. Ocean Ave., and at the Lompoc Public Library, 501 E. North Ave.
Completed applications need to be returned to the Lompoc Music Association at P.O. Box 734, Lompoc, CA 93438, by Jan. 30.
Applicants will be notified of their scheduled time to audition. Auditions will begin at 10 a.m. Feb. 2.
Accompanists of applicants during the auditions must be performed in person. Accompaniment by recorded device will not be allowed.
Vocalists and instrumentalists are invited to audition.
The first-place scholarship winner this past February was saxophonist Jacob Smith. The second-place winner was pianist Cedric Kwon, and third place went to pianist Johnny Kassis.
For more information, contact Jean Jacoby at 805-736-8713.