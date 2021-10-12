Thirteen Lompoc Valley Middle School students attended the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America virtual fall leadership meeting Oct. 2, when three were recognized for their participation in skills competitions.

Joel Navarro placed first in the regionwide Creed Recitation and Interpretation competition; Angelica Centino placed second; and Angela Gaitan placed third in the Level 1 division, school officials announced.

Each of the winners had participated in leadership development skills challenges, having either completed a national program or an FCCLA team or individual "Student Taking Action with Recognition" event.

The California FCCLA is a career and technical student program geared toward students in grades 6–12 who are enrolled in Family and Consumer Sciences Education programs. FCCLA's goal is to help prepare students in their roles as family members, citizens and industry employees, according to its website.

“I want to extend my congratulations to all the winners and wish them good luck this spring,” said Lompoc Unified School District Superintendent Trevor McDonald.

The FCCLA Region 7 Spring Leadership and Qualifying Competition meeting is slated for Feb. 12 at Oxnard High School.

