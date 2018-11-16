Lompoc Mayor Bob Lingl was chosen as the recipient of the 2018 Northern California Power Agency Spirit of Public Power Award, the city of Lompoc announced Friday.
The Northern California Power Agency presents the award each year to someone who “embodies the spirit of public power by demonstrating an outstanding commitment to public service to both their community and NCPA.”
Lingl received the award at the annual Northern California Power Agency conference in September. He has served on the agency's commission since 2011, and was chair of the commission and chair of the executive committee from 2016 to 2018.
Lingl said he was pleased to receive the award on behalf of the city of Lompoc.
“This recognition is testament to the city of Lompoc providing low-cost, reliable public power for our community,” he said. “I’d like to acknowledge our city’s electric division for its continued commitment to excellence.”
According to the Northern California Power Agency, Lingl has effectively advocated on behalf of the agency on Capitol Hill during visits to Washington, D.C. Under his leadership as chair of the commission, the agency successfully expanded services to nonmembers, providing support to other public power communities while generating new revenue to support the agency’s efforts.
Northern California Power Agency General Manager Randy Howard said he was honored to present Lingl with the Spirit of Public Power Award.
“Mayor Lingl’s accomplishments during his years of leadership for the city of Lompoc and NCPA epitomize an unwavering commitment and willingness to stand up for public power and the communities we serve,” Howard said. “We’ve been fortunate to have the mayor serve on our commission as our chair, and appreciate all he’s done to support and strengthen our organization.”