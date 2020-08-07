You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lompoc man pleads not guilty to shooting death of Army soldier

Lompoc man pleads not guilty to shooting death of Army soldier

  • Updated

A Lompoc man on Thursday pleaded not guilty to felony charges related to the gang-related shooting death of a U.S. Army soldier in September 2019, following at least two delayed appearances due to quarantine.

Walter Morales, 26, was charged with first-degree murder and four enhancements, which he denied, including using a firearm to commit great bodily injury and committing the alleged crime for the benefit of a street gang.

Morales appeared via video conference from the Santa Barbara County Jail to enter his plea due to COVID-19 restrictions, according to Kathleen Gadalla, a Santa Ana-based attorney for Richie Litigation, who represents him.

Read the full story here.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Player of the Decade: Finals showdown is set
High School

Player of the Decade: Finals showdown is set

  • Updated

You all cast more than 7,000 votes between the four semifinalists in our Player of the Decade contest. 

Though it was close, there were two decisive victories and both semifinalists are low-seed underdogs who have scored upsets in every round so far. 

Ernesto Yglesias, Jr.
Obituaries

Ernesto Yglesias, Jr.

Ernesto (Ernie) Yglesias Jr., born April 11, 1977, of Santa Maria, Ca., passed away on July 23, 2020 at the age of 43. Ernie was born in Santa…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News