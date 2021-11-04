A Lompoc man has pleaded no contest to DUI-related manslaughter charges in the death of a 1-year-old in August, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

Kevin Alvarado-Velasquez, 24, appeared on Oct. 20 before Judge Raimundo Montes de Oca to enter a no-contest pleas to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and child cruelty in the death of a 1-year-old child after an off-highway vehicle collision on West Chestnut Street, according to Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Schoenburg.

The collision occurred at 6:15 p.m. on Aug. 12 in the 1400 block, where the child was ejected from the vehicle and later died at a hospital, according to Lompoc Police Sgt. Sergio Arias.

Additionally, Alvarado-Velasquez pleaded no contest to a habitual criminal enhancement.

Michael Gazell, Alvarado-Velasquez's attorney, did not respond to an email seeking comment.

Booking records show Alvarado-Velasquez was arrested at Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria shortly before 3 a.m. on Aug. 13.

Alvarado-Velasquez initially pleaded not guilty to the charges on Aug. 16. Schoenburg said the new plea was not part of a deal and that the defendant could avoid jail time.

"It is completely up to the judge," Schoenburg said. "[The judge] has indicated probation with up to 180 days [with] SCRAM."

SCRAM stands for secure continuous alcohol monitoring and is a type of community supervision used in place of jail detention. The technology uses a transdermal patch to measure alcohol consumption via perspiration through the skin, with the data sent over a remote line to the Probation Department.

Alvarado-Velasquez is scheduled for sentencing at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 24. in Dept. 1 of Superior Court in Lompoc.