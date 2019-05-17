James Jones

Jones

 Contributed by Lompoc Police Department

A report of a man with a gun led to the arrest of a suspected Lompoc gang member late Thursday night on several weapons and drugs charges.

James Christopher Jones, 32, reportedly matched the description of the man reported and was arrested by Lompoc Police officers at 11:17 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Maple Avenue. His charges include possession of a controlled substance while armed, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm in public, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of the city’s gang injunction and violation of probation.

Jones is a documented gang member, according to the Lompoc Police Department, and was found to be in possession of a loaded revolver and methamphetamine.

He was booked into Lompoc Jail.

Man accused of sexual assault in riverbed near Lompoc
Juvenile arrested in gang-related Lompoc shooting
Lompoc police arrest suspect in Tuesday firearm assault

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags