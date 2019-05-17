A report of a man with a gun led to the arrest of a suspected Lompoc gang member late Thursday night on several weapons and drugs charges.
James Christopher Jones, 32, reportedly matched the description of the man reported and was arrested by Lompoc Police officers at 11:17 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Maple Avenue. His charges include possession of a controlled substance while armed, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm in public, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of the city’s gang injunction and violation of probation.
Jones is a documented gang member, according to the Lompoc Police Department, and was found to be in possession of a loaded revolver and methamphetamine.
He was booked into Lompoc Jail.
Gerald Opp
Wanted for Assault with a deadly weapon
Name: Gerald Opp
Date of Birth: 12-19-75
Height: 5-9
Weight: 150
Warrant No: WR028863
Date Issued: 4-12-19
Bail Amount: $50,000.00
Charges: OFF=245(A)(1) PC F OFF=20002(A) VC M OFF=14601.2(A) VC
Santa Barbara County Sheriff
Anthony Black
Wanted for Possessing or having under custody or control, any ammunition or reloaded ammunition.
Name: Anthony Black
Also Known As: Damion Black
Date of Birth: 3-6-77
Height: 6-0
Weight: 210
Warrant No: WR028505
Date Issued: 3-28-19
Bail Amount: $50,000.00
Charges: OFF=30305(A)(1) PC OFF=496D(A) PC F OFF=14601.1(A) VC
Santa Barbara County Sheriff
Logan Fraley
Wanted for Probation violation / Felony threats, vandalism, resisting or obstructing an officer
Name: Logan Fraley
Date of Birth: 7-15-92
Height: 6-0
Weight: 200
Warrant No: WR027836
Date Issued: 3-4-19
Bail Amount: **NO BAIL**Charges: OFF=PC1203.2 OFF=422 PC F OFF=594(B)(2)(A) P OFF=148(A)(1) PC M OFF=594(B)(1) PC F
SB County Sheriff
Courtnie Hayson
Wanted for Probation violation / Conspiracy, Identity theft
Name: Courtnie Hayson
Date of Birth: 5-4-89
Height: 5-5
Weight: 112
Warrant No: WR027683
Date Issued: 3-4-19
Bail Amount: **NO BAIL**
Charges: OFF=PC1203.2 OFF=182(A)(1) PC F OFF=530.5(A) PC F
SB County Sheriff
Charles Dean
Wanted for Probation violation / felon possess a firearm
Name: Charles Dean
Date of Birth: 4-18-64
Height: 5-10
Weight: 190
Warrant No: WR027950
Date Issued: 3-6-19
Bail Amount: **NO BAIL**
Charges: OFF=PC1203.2 OFF=29800(A)(1) PC OFF=30305(A)(1) PC OFF=667(E)(1) PC E
SB County Sheriff
Daniel Manriquez-Nunez
Name: Daniel Manriquez-Nunez
Date of Birth: 5-12-89
Height: 5-10
Weight: 180
Warrant No: R030719
Date Issued: 3-7-19
Bail Amount: **NO BAIL**Charges: PC 4532(B)(2)
SB County Sheriff
Branden Gutierrez
Wanted for Assault with a deadly weapon
Name: Branden Gutierrez
Also Known As: Branden Mendez / Branden Gutierrez Ortega
Date of Birth: 4-27-88
Height: 5-4
Weight: 140
Warrant No: WR027153
Date Issued: 2-11-19
Bail Amount: $120,000.00
Charges: OFF=PC978.5 OFF=245(A)(4) PC F OFF=667(E)(1) PC E
Santa Barbara County Sheriff
Jennifer Van Pelt
Wanted for Possession of controlled substances for sale
Name: Jennifer Van Pelt
Date of Birth: 4-3-83
Height: 5-7
Weight: 165
Warrant No: WR028768
Date Issued: 4-8-19
Bail Amount: $60,000.00
Charges: OFF=PC979 OFF=11352(A) HS F OFF=11351 HS F OFF=11379(A) HS F OFF=11378 HS F
Santa Barbara County Sheriff
Brandon Tannehill
Wanted for Assault with a deadly weapon
Name: Brandon Tannehill
Date of Birth: 6-23-95
Height: 5-9
Weight: 200
Warrant No: WR026976
Date Issued: 2-1-19
Bail Amount: **NO BAIL**
Charges: OFF=245(A)(4) PC F OFF=459.5(A) PC M
Santa Barbara County Sheriff
I Chung Wang
Wanted for Felony DUI
Name: I Chung Wang
Also Known As:
Date of Birth:Height: 5-8
Weight: 125
Warrant No: WR028836
Date Issued: 4-2-19
Bail Amount: **NO BAIL**
Charges: OFF=PC1203.2 OFF=23152(A) VC F OFF=23152(A)-1 VC OFF=23103 VC P OFF=23152(A)-2 VC OFF=23578 VC E
Santa Barbara County Sheriff
Luis Parra
Luis Parra is wanted on a $230,000.00 felony warrant charging him with assault with a deadly weapon and participating in a criminal street gang. He is described as 5-6, 200 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. His last known address was in Lompoc
Santa Barbara County Sheriff
Sheng Zhou
Sheng Zhou is wanted on a $500,000.00 felony arrest warrant charging him with assault with a deadly weapon, terrorists threats and battery on a spouse or cohabitant. Zhou is described as 5-7, 168 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. His last known address was in Santa Maria.
Should you have any information on Zhou’s whereabouts you're urged to call your local law enforcement agency, the Sheriff’s Felony Fugitive Unit at 805-681-4142 or you may leave an anonymous tip at the below link.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff
Marcello Portes
Wanted for Felony battery, assault with a deadly weapon
Name: Marcello Portes
Date of Birth: 6-7-80
Height: 5-9
Weight: 132
Warrant No: WR027585
Date Issued: 3-7-19
Bail Amount: $50,000.00
Charges: OFF=243(D) PC F OFF=245(A)(4) PC F
SB County Sheriff
Ricardo Rivera
Wanted for Probation violation / Conspiracy, Counterfeiting
Name: Ricardo Rivera
Date of Birth: 1-7-79
Height: 6-0
Weight: 150
Warrant No: WR027737
Date Issued: 3-1-19
Bail Amount: **NO BAIL**
Charges: OFF=PC1203.2 OFF=182(A)(1) PC F
SB County Sheriff
