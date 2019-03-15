The Lompoc Public Library System is inviting local children to participate in In-N-Out Burger’s Cover-to-Cover Club reading program.
Through the program, which will continue through April 13, participating children between the ages of 4 and 12 years old will be eligible to receive coupons for free hamburgers or cheeseburgers redeemable at any In-N-Out location by reading books.
Participants may sign up at the Lompoc Public Library, 501 E. North Ave.; at the Village Library, 3755 Constellation Road; or at the Charlotte’s Web Mobile Children’s Library.
To participate in the program, each child must fill out a file card at the library. They will be given a reading log where they can list the titles of books that they have read. For every five books read and reported back to the library, children will receive a coupon for a free hamburger or cheeseburger.
A parent or guardian must sign the reading log for every five books read. Children can receive up to three certificates for reading 15 books.
For more information, contact the Lompoc Public Library at 805-875-8781.