The Lompoc Public Library is putting out a call for artists to have their work displayed in the library’s Grossman Gallery, as well as in the Village Library branch.
Central Coast artists are being sought to submit work samples to be considered as an exhibitor next year. The deadline to submit work is Thursday, Sept. 5.
The selected artworks will be on display throughout the remainder of 2019 and 2020. They will be shown in the Grossman Gallery, at the main Lompoc Library at 501 E. North Ave., and then put on display the following month at the Village Library, 3755 Constellation Road.
To be considered for these opportunities, Central Coast artists must provide a representative body of work of at least six exhibit-ready pieces that will be evaluated for technique, expression and stylish achievement. The evaluation will be performed by the Lompoc Public Library’s Art Advisory Committee at its Sept. 5 meeting.
Those who want to have their work considered should deliver the exhibit-ready (framed/finished) pieces to the Grossman Gallery between 3:15 and 3:45 p.m. Sept. 5 and pick them up after the committee meeting ends around 5 p.m.
Artists must be at least 18 years old and from the Central Coast area. Possible exceptions to the age requirement would be at the Art Advisory Committee’s discretion. One- and two-person shows are welcome.
The Art Advisory Committee will seek a balanced selection of media for exhibition. Each artist exhibition is expected to last for one to two months. Exhibits may include two-dimensional painting, photography and mixed media but must not protrude more than 6 inches from the wall when hung.
For additional information, contact Art Advisory Committee Chair Sherrie Chavez at 805-757-1485 or Library Administrative Aide Lee Edie at 805-875-8787 or visit cityoflompoc.com/library.