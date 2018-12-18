Beginning this week, the Lompoc Public Library will be offering several programs aimed at keeping local children and families entertained over the holidays.
All of the programs will be free to attend and open to the community. They will be held in the Grossman Gallery in the main Lompoc Public Library, at 501 E. North Ave.
The activities will kick off at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19, with a Snowflake Mobile Craft program. Supplies will be provided for attendees to create various holiday- and winter-themed crafts. The program is recommended for children and teens in fourth grade and up.
On Thursday, Dec. 20, the library will hold a Super Mario Kart 8 tournament for teens in the seventh through 12th grades, beginning at 4 p.m. Free snacks and prizes will be provided. Teens are invited to compete or just to hang out and watch.
The festivities will continue on Friday, Dec. 21, when the library will host a “Winter Solstice Crafternoon” at 2 p.m. for children and their caregivers. Participants will have a chance to make holiday cards, paper plate snowmen, and a polar bear using newspaper.
The library will be closed, along with other city offices, from Dec. 23 through Jan. 1.
The festivities will pick back up at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2, when the library will offer a cookie-decorating contest for teens in seventh through 12th grades. The library will provide the materials, and participants will be invited to decorate sugar cookies and compete in the contest. Prizes will be provided to winners in different categories.
On Thursday, Jan. 3, the library will offer a cookie-decorating program at 2 p.m. The library will provide the materials, and participants will be invited to decorate sugar cookies.
The children’s programs are intended for children and accompanying adults, according to a Lompoc city spokeswoman. An adult is required to accompany all children 8 years old and younger.
For more information on Lompoc Public Library programs, contact the facility at 805-875-8781.