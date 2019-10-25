The Lompoc Public Library is offering free crafting events for children and teens over the next week to help local families prepare for the Halloween and Dia de los Muertos holidays.
The activities will take place from Wednesday, Oct. 30, to Friday, Nov. 1, at the Lompoc Public Library, 501 E. North Ave., and the Village Library, 3755 Constellation Road.
The first program will be a Hallowing crafting event for children and families from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Village Library. At this event, participants will be able to make or decorate hair pins, masks, skeletons and pumpkins, among other items.
Another Halloween crafting program for children and families will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the Lompoc Public Library. It will include a photo booth, and participants will have a chance to get their photo taken with a Polaroid camera and decorate a photo frame. Other crafts will include decorating a paper bag for trick-or-treating and jewelry-making.
Both those first two events will be suitable for all ages, according to a Lompoc city spokeswoman, so the whole family can participate. Costumes are optional. Adults must accompany children 8 years old and younger.
The week will wrap up with a Dia de los Muertos skull-decorating program for teens from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Lompoc Public Library. All supplies will be provided. This program is intended for teens in middle and high school only.
Both the Lompoc and Village libraries will close at 5 p.m. on Thursday, which is Halloween.
For more information on these or other programs, call the Lompoc Public Library at 805-875-8781.